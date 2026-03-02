Report: Three out of four Romanians monitor expenses, half through banking apps

Roughly 76% of Romanians consistently keep a detailed record of their expenses or monitor their budget, and banking apps dominate the top money management solutions, according to a study conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania in partnership with Appinio.

More than half of respondents (55%) stated that they use their bank’s mobile app to check transactions and automatically track expenses, making it the main financial management tool. At the same time, 34% still use traditional methods, such as keeping records on paper, and 13% rely on SMS or push notifications for each payment to track their expenses.

“More and more people are using banking apps, integrated benefits, and savings tools provided by banks to manage their budgets more efficiently. Beyond simple account administration, this change speaks about a real need for planning and long-term stability,” said Mihail Ion, Vice President of Retail and Member of the Executive Board of Raiffeisen Bank Romania

Approximately one in three Romanians (34%) use cashback or loyalty points, and a similar percentage activate discounts and offers directly from the app. At the same time, 32% use interest-free installment payments with their credit card, and 14% use automatic savings options, such as Round-up or Saving Box.

The largest part of Romanians’ monthly budget is directed toward essential expenses, according to the report. Food represents the main expense category, with 17% of income, followed by utilities, which total 13%. Installments or rent represent, on average, 8% of the budget, a level similar to that allocated for health or for savings and investments.

Other important categories are clothing and transport (7% each), as well as education and entertainment (6% each). The study also shows that the percentage dedicated to savings and investments (8%) is higher than that dedicated to entertainment.

In terms of money management style, 31% of Romanians prefer simple approaches and save naturally, 24% plan and save long term, and 21% seek a balance between spending and savings along the way.

The research on budget management is part of the Despre Bani 1:1 series, carried out by Raiffeisen Bank Romania. The study was conducted in February 2026, in collaboration with Appinio, using the CAWI method, on a sample of 1,000 people aged between 18 and 65, nationally representative for the digitalized population.

(Photo source: Natallia Haidutskaya|Dreamstime.com)