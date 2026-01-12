Report: Romania’s hospitality market dominated by 3-star hotels, premium segment underdeveloped

Romania’s hotel market is dominated by 3-star hotels, regardless of region, while the 5-star segment remains underdeveloped, except for Bucharest. Meanwhile, counties such as Cluj and Timiș offer growth prospects amid accelerated economic development and a still limited hotel stock, according to a CBRE report.

According to the report, Bucharest is becoming increasingly attractive to international tourists and prestigious hotel chains. In the first half of 2025, 134 hotels were operating in the capital, of which 34 were affiliated with international brands, and the total number of rooms had reached approximately 11,000, with a capacity of about 21,600 accommodation places.

Aside from hotel figures, the number of overnight stays in hotels in the capital increased by 8% compared to 2023, reaching 3.3 million in 2024. Foreign tourists recorded an increase of 12%, while Romanian tourists contributed an additional 2%.

Despite the growth in Bucharest, branded hotels account for only 6% of the total number of hotel units in Romania, leaving significant room for future development, especially in the premium segment. Other parts of the country are even less developed.

CBRE Research data show that Constanța, Bucharest, Brașov, Prahova, Timiș, and Cluj account for most of Romania’s operational hotel units, and the structure by star category indicates a market clearly oriented toward the mid-range 3- and 4-star segments, with significant differences depending on each region’s profile.

The seaside Constanța is the clear leader in terms of the number of hotels, with 381 units. The structure of this stock reflects dependence on mass seasonal tourism: 55% of hotels are 3-star, 25% are 4-star, and the 5-star segment has a marginal share.

Bucharest ranks second nationwide with 134 hotels, but stands out with a much more balanced structure. Approximately 36% of units are 3-star hotels, 40% are 4-star, and the 5-star segment is better represented than in other counties. The capital remains Romania’s main hotel market for business tourism, events, conferences, and city breaks, making it the most attractive destination for high-value-added investments.

Meanwhile, the counties of Brașov and Prahova have similar profiles, dominated by mountain and weekend tourism. In Brașov, 57% of hotels are 3-star, and 33% are 4-star, while Prahova has 53% 3-star hotels and 23% 4-star hotels. Both counties are oriented toward the mid-range segment, adapted to domestic tourism and families, but the low share of premium units indicates growth potential for selective investments, especially in areas with developed tourism infrastructure.

Cluj and Timiș have a smaller hotel stock, with 73 and 78 hotels respectively, but their economic dynamics place them among the most promising regional markets. In Cluj, 47% of hotels are 3-star, and 32% are 4-star, while in Timiș, 55% are 3-star and 32% are 4-star.

At the national level, overnight stays by international tourists increased by 9%, while domestic tourism advanced by only 1%, highlighting Romania’s growing attractiveness for visitors from abroad. Nationwide, approximately 20 million overnight stays were recorded last year, compared to 19.6 million in 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of 2%.

A relevant market trend is the shift in development strategy. The total number of hotels increased by 1%, exceeding 1,800 units, while total accommodation capacity decreased by 1%, which suggests smaller, specialized hotels.

(Photo source: Dmitry Kalinovsky | Dreamstime.com)