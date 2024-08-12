Report: Half of Romanian employees report feeling unappreciated by their employers

More than half of Romanian employees report feeling unappreciated by their employers, according to a study conducted by the APSAP Training Center cited by Digi24.

The study reveals that 55% of private sector employees do not feel appreciated by their employers and express significant concerns related to their work activities. Similarly, 63% of public sector employees feel professionally unmotivated and believe that their work is not valued.

When asked about their motivation to excel professionally, private sector employees generally feel more motivated than those in the public sector, with a ratio of 45% to 37%.

The study also highlights that the biggest fear among Romanian employees is the lack of personal time. Nevertheless, over 27% of respondents would choose a demanding job if it offered motivating financial benefits.

The second biggest fear is making major mistakes or failing in important projects, followed by the fear of being overworked.

Flexibility in work hours and a balance between personal and professional life are key motivators for employees, with 48% of private sector employees and 29% of public sector employees affirming this. The need for recognition and appreciation from colleagues and superiors ranks second as a motivator, with an equal percentage of 30% in both sectors.

The survey was conducted on a sample of over 2,000 employees in Romania who participated in authorized professional development courses.

