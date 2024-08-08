The Edenred Digital Center in Romania reaches over 300 employees and continues expansion

The Edenred Digital Center, the technology hub of the Edenred Group in Romania, has expanded significantly, reaching over 300 employees.

Located in Bucharest, this center is the only one of its kind the group has in Europe and plays a pivotal role in Edenred's technological division. The center has been instrumental in driving Edenred's transformation towards 100% digital solutions.

Dave Ubachs, Executive Vice President of Global Technology at Edenred, highlights the center's strategic importance: "The Edenred Digital Center is Edenred's largest technology hub worldwide and a competence center for a series of strategic programs such as cybersecurity, cloud stability, data, and engineering."

He also emphasized the significant investments the group has made in technology, exceeding EUR 2 billion since 2016.

The Edenred Digital Center develops a wide range of technological solutions catering to various business lines within the Edenred Group, which serves 60 million beneficiaries in 45 countries.

Among its notable contributions are the Edenred mobile application, implemented globally, and payment solutions utilized in 27 countries. The center has also fostered online partnerships with over 200 companies across 23 countries.

Since its inception in 2019, the center has grown from 20 to 300 employees, with plans for further expansion.

