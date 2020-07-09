Photo gallery

Renault unveils new generation of Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan models

French group Renault presented on Monday, September 7, the first photos of its new Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan models. The group will present more details about the technical features of these three models’ thirds generation on September 29.

“These models are renewed incarnations of the spirit of their elders. For an unbeatable price and compact exterior dimensions, they offer more modernity, equipment and versatility without renouncing the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability,” Renault said in a press release.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The French group says Dacia’s new proposal resonates perfectly with the expectations of more and more concerned consumers. “Why ask for more and more, when our customers just want to consume better and at the best price?”

Renault also describes briefly the main features of the three new-generation models:

“With its shoulders and marked wheel arches, the All-new Sandero exudes a strong personality and an impression of sturdiness. However, the overall line is more fluid, thanks to a more sloping windshield, a lower roofline, a flowing roofline and a radio antenna placed at the end of the roof. Despite unchanged ground clearance, the All-new Sandero feels lower and more grounded, thanks in part to wider tracks and flush-mounted wheels.”

Meanwhile, “with its raised ground clearance, the All-new Sandero Stepway is the versatile crossover in the Dacia range. On the exterior, its assertive design evokes escape and adventure. The All-new Sandero Stepway's image and crossover DNA are reinforced by an increased differentiation from the All-new Sandero. Immediately recognizable at the front by a specific, ribbed and more domed hood, the chrome Stepway logo under the grille and curved fenders above the fog lights.”

Last but not least, “completely redesigned, the silhouette of the All-new Logan is more fluid and dynamic, slightly elongated. The flowing roofline, the radio antenna placed at the end of the roof and a slight reduction in side glass surfaces help to boost the overall line. The Y-shaped light signature, flush-fitting wheels and the more qualitative design of certain elements such as the door handles are identical attributes to those of the All-new Sandero.”

A common feature of all three models, the front and rear optics inaugurate Dacia's new Y-shaped light signature. “Thanks to this lighting, this third generation has a strong identity. A horizontal line joins the two headlamps at the front and rear and extends into their respective lighting lines, helping to visually broaden the models.”

Under Renault’s guidance, Romanian car maker Dacia has evolved from a single model to a complete and diversified range over the last 15 years. Sandero has become its emblematic model, and since 2017 it has been the best-selling car in Europe for individual customers, according to the French group.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)