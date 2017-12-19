Bucharest real estate agency to sell properties in bitcoin

Cityland, a real estate agency in Bucharest, specialized in trading properties in new residential compounds, will also start selling apartments in bitcoin because of the virtual currency’s growing popularity.

“As we’ve noticed an increase in the number of Romanians active in the Bitcoin market, most of them interested in real estate investments, we decided to give them the opportunity to compare their Bitcoin portfolio with the real estate market and even to acquire direct properties using the virtual currency,” according to company representatives, cited by local Profit.ro.

The apartment prices will be expressed directly in bitcoin and will be updated daily. Prices start at 4 bitcoins.

Bitcoin has increased its value by over 300% since August 2017. It reached a record level of almost USD 18,000 on Friday on the Bitstamp trading platform and some forecasts indicate it will go up to USD 30,000 in February 2018.

(photo source: Bitcoin.com)