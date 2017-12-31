Most read Romania stories of 2017

The protests in Romania against the ruling coalition’s initiative to change the justice laws and criminal code have made most headlines and have raised the highest interest among Romania-Insider.com readers this year. Stories about the protests have had a great echo both in the country and abroad. Here are the headlines that gathered the most readers:

Over 200,000 people light up Bucharest’s Victoriei Square in biggest protest Romania has seen in years

Thousands rally in Bucharest, other Romanian cities for night protests against changes to criminal law

Protests take place in Romania’s biggest cities against new changes to justice laws

Romania’s Govt. approves changes to the criminal law by emergency ordinance

Largest street protest in 25 years takes place in Romania

Protesters regain Victoriei Square after Bucharest City Hall decides to move planned Christmas Fair

The tragic story of a Romanian woman held captive for 10 years in Italy was the most read individual article on Romania-Insider.com this year. Two articles about Romanian endurance runner Tiberiu Useriu and two articles about Prince Charles’ visits to Romania have also gathered many views. Here are the other top stories of this year:

Romanian woman held captive and tortured in Italy for 10 years

Cargo ship carrying sheep from Romania sinks Russian military vessel

The Romanian whose life looks like a movie script: from robber and jail breaker to endurance runner and hero

Romania’s Got Talent: Girl with no arms impresses the audience to tears with her performance

Declassified C.I.A. documents show Ceausescu succession scenarios for Romania

US Actor Harvey Keitel visits his mother’s birthplace in Romania

Strong fire burns Bamboo Club in Bucharest, nine people hospitalized

Six Romanians among Sony World Photography Awards 2017 finalists

PRO TV broadcasts Mayweather vs McGregor fight in Romania

Romanian architecture project wins 2017 EU prize for cultural heritage

Largest urban beach in Europe opens close to Bucharest

Prince Charles will come to King Michael’s funeral in Romania

DNA study shows Romanians are divided by genetic roots and affinities

Romania’s Ice Man Tibi Useriu wins arctic ultra-marathon for the second time

Prince Charles reveals what brings him to Romania

Diesel engine constructor moves production from UK to Romania

[email protected]