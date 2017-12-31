Most read Romania stories of 2017

The protests in Romania against the ruling coalition’s initiative to change the justice laws and criminal code have made most headlines and have raised the highest interest among Romania-Insider.com readers this year. Stories about the protests have had a great echo both in the country and abroad. Here are the headlines that gathered the most readers:
Over 200,000 people light up Bucharest’s Victoriei Square in biggest protest Romania has seen in years
Thousands rally in Bucharest, other Romanian cities for night protests against changes to criminal law
Protests take place in Romania’s biggest cities against new changes to justice laws
Romania’s Govt. approves changes to the criminal law by emergency ordinance
Largest street protest in 25 years takes place in Romania
Protesters regain Victoriei Square after Bucharest City Hall decides to move planned Christmas Fair
The tragic story of a Romanian woman held captive for 10 years in Italy was the most read individual article on Romania-Insider.com this year. Two articles about Romanian endurance runner Tiberiu Useriu and two articles about Prince Charles’ visits to Romania have also gathered many views. Here are the other top stories of this year:
Romanian woman held captive and tortured in Italy for 10 years
Cargo ship carrying sheep from Romania sinks Russian military vessel
The Romanian whose life looks like a movie script: from robber and jail breaker to endurance runner and hero
Romania’s Got Talent: Girl with no arms impresses the audience to tears with her performance
Declassified C.I.A. documents show Ceausescu succession scenarios for Romania
US Actor Harvey Keitel visits his mother’s birthplace in Romania
Strong fire burns Bamboo Club in Bucharest, nine people hospitalized
Six Romanians among Sony World Photography Awards 2017 finalists
PRO TV broadcasts Mayweather vs McGregor fight in Romania
Romanian architecture project wins 2017 EU prize for cultural heritage
Largest urban beach in Europe opens close to Bucharest
Prince Charles will come to King Michael’s funeral in Romania
DNA study shows Romanians are divided by genetic roots and affinities
Romania’s Ice Man Tibi Useriu wins arctic ultra-marathon for the second time
Prince Charles reveals what brings him to Romania
Diesel engine constructor moves production from UK to Romania
Facebook Comments