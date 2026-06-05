Bucharest mayor warns of two years of major road works and traffic disruption

Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu said extensive infrastructure works will continue over the next two years, warning residents to expect prolonged traffic disruption as the city undertakes large-scale upgrades to transport and utility networks, Agerpres reported.

Officials said the programme aims to modernise ageing infrastructure and reduce long-term maintenance costs, even if it generates short-term disruption for residents.

Ciucu said the works are necessary to place the capital’s infrastructure “on solid foundations” and improve long-term traffic flow and public transport efficiency. He added that Bucharest is currently undergoing construction activity “at a level not seen for a long time”.

“I know that there will be two difficult years, two years of discomfort in traffic,” Ciucu said in a Facebook video message. “But, in the end, it will be much better. We will have civilized public transport, which will take over a good part of the transport in Bucharest.”

The mayor said tram infrastructure in particular requires urgent rehabilitation, noting that many tracks have not been replaced for around 50 years and in some cases are “barely usable”.

He also highlighted the need to modernise underground utilities, including water, sewerage, district heating, and electricity networks, to avoid repeated disruption after surface works are completed.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)