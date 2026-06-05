Sales of Romanian car brand Dacia decline in France but gain momentum in Germany

Dacia sales in France, the brand’s largest market in Europe, remained volatile in the first two months of the year despite a strong performance from the Sandero model. In Germany, however, Dacia saw higher sales of the Duster, Bigster 4x4, and Sandero models, marking a 13% increase in registered passenger cars in Europe’s largest automotive market.

France

Dacia sold 11,562 passenger cars in France in May, down almost 3% from May 2025. Dacia representatives previously said they expected to recover the losses in the second quarter, according to Profit.ro.

Despite the decline, compared to the past two years, May brought some relief for the Romanian car brand, with figures higher than those reported in May 2024, for example.

The sales peaks for Dacia during the mentioned period were in June 2025 (16,451 vehicles), in December 2024 (15,104 units), and two months ago, in March 2026 (14,884 vehicles). The brand’s monthly average sales during these last 25 months were 11,390 units, meaning that May 2026 was above this average.

The Sandero model managed to perform well again, but not at the level reached in March. At that time, the hatchback produced by Dacia in Morocco recorded its all-time sales record on the French automobile market, with just over 7,000 units, a volume that pushed the Sandero for the first time into second place in French automobile sales, ahead of the Renault Clio.

Exactly 6,000 Sanderos were sold in France in May, above the monthly average of the past two years. The model still accounts for 45–50% of the brand’s sales. Since the beginning of this year, the Dacia Sandero has accumulated 24,986 registrations on the French automobile market, making it the second best-selling model after the Peugeot 208. This was possible due to the launch of the Clio 6 alongside the Clio 5, the two models being counted separately.

At the same time, the Dacia Duster has so far failed to return to the Top 10 sales rankings, being placed only 11th, with a total registered volume of 13,069 units since the beginning of the year. The other models are ranked much lower according to sales volume: Bigster, 24th place, with 7,266 units; Jogger, 37th place, with 4,619 units; Spring, 69th place, with 2,765 units. Total Dacia brand sales from the beginning of the year through May reached 52,705 units, a figure 12.4% lower than a year earlier. Market share fell to 7.9% during this period, compared with peak periods when it exceeded 9%.

Germany

Dacia sales on the German market marked a 13% increase in May 2026 compared with the previous year. The 5,800 vehicles sold by the Romanian brand on Europe’s largest market exceed the average sales level of the past two years, amid a recovery that had already become noticeable in April after the first three months of the year had seen a decline. The May volume is 7% higher than in April, highlighting the upward trend in Dacia sales.

At the same time, Dacia sales were surpassed in May by Renault and Fiat among European brands, both of which are also recording growth. Dacia was also surpassed by BYD, a Chinese brand that is no longer content to sell only electric cars and is launching more and more PHEV models in an attempt to circumvent the EU tariff system.

The figures analyzed by Profit.ro also showed a resurgence of Tesla, which in previous months appeared to have fallen out of favor with German customers. Most likely, the new reduced prices across Europe have revived interest in the brand’s vehicles. On the other hand, Kia, Toyota, Citroën, Peugeot, and Volvo are brands that Dacia surpassed in May, benefiting from the declines recorded by some of these brands.

Germany’s automotive market recorded a similar number of cars in May 2026 as in May 2025, namely around 240,000. After five months, Dacia still has a 10% decline on the German passenger car market, with a total that has reached 25,000 vehicles, almost similar to that recorded by Renault or Kia, but higher than BYD, Citroën, or Volvo.

The Dacia Sandero remains the brand’s most popular model in the country, with more than 8,000 registrations since the beginning of the year and a sales share of over 30%, while the surprise comes from the Bigster, which continues to gain buyers. With approximately 6,000 units, the Bigster has become Dacia’s second best-selling model, surpassing the Duster as early as the end of last year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: media.dacia.com)