Romania’s TAROM names new Boeing 737 MAX after football legend Mircea Lucescu

Romania's national airline TAROM will name its newest Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after legendary football coach Mircea Lucescu. The carrier announced on Wednesday, June 3, as reported by Agerpres, that it had signed an agreement with the Lucescu family allowing the use of the coach's name for the plane.

Mircea Lucescu was one of Romania's most successful football managers, having won domestic titles in Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine, and guided Romanian club football to the semifinals of European competitions. He passed away in April at the age of 80.

The Boeing 737 MAX, which TAROM said is the most advanced aircraft in its fleet, is expected to join the airline's operations this summer and will serve routes to major European capitals.

The agreement was signed by Lucescu's wife, Elena Lucescu, and his son, Răzvan Lucescu, together with TAROM chief executive Bogdan Costaș.

“My father dedicated his entire life to Romanian and European football. The fact that his name will be carried by a TAROM aircraft is a tribute our family receives with emotion and gratitude. We hope this aircraft will always travel safely and become a symbol of performance," Răzvan Lucescu said.

TAROM said the decision to name its newest aircraft after Mircea Lucescu was intended as a tribute to one of the most influential figures in Romanian sport and to highlight values such as hard work and discipline.

In 2024, the airline also renamed a Boeing 737-800 after former gymnast Nadia Comăneci.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com