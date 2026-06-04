Ukraine to send counter-drone experts to Romania and Baltic states, Zelensky says

Ukraine will dispatch teams of specialists to Romania and the Baltic states to share its experience in countering drone threats, president Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday, June 3, during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform.net.

Ukraine is reportedly already preparing expert teams that will travel to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Romania to help authorities strengthen their defenses against potential drone-related incidents.

“For Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Romania as well – I believe we agreed on that – we will prepare experts. They are already being prepared. There are dates when our experts will arrive there and share their experience, just as we did in the Middle East,” Zelensky said.

He added that the specialists' mission would be to help partner countries prevent and respond to future security challenges, particularly those involving drones.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine intends to support its partners not only by sharing operational know-how gained during the war but also by providing expertise related to interceptor technologies used against drones.

The announcement came as several countries neighboring Ukraine have reported incidents involving drones linked to Russia's war against Ukraine. Romania also recorded multiple drone incursions and crashes near its border regions.

Last week, a Russian-made Geran-2 drone crashed into a residential apartment building in the Romanian city of Galați during a large-scale attack on Ukrainian targets near the border. Two people were injured, and around 70 residents were evacuated.

Romanian authorities later concluded that the drone was of Russian origin and described the incident as the most serious event affecting Romanian territory since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Romania and Ukraine signed a strategic partnership declaration back in March during Volodymyr Zelensky’s official visit to Bucharest. Romanian leader Nicușor Dan said the agreement marks a new stage in bilateral relations, including plans for joint drone production in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com