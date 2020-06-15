Newsroom
Central Romania: Rasnov film festival unveils 2020 documentary competition lineup
15 June 2020
A total of 16 documentaries from 11 countries have entered the final selection of the Rasnov Histories and Film Festival (FFIR) competition. They will compete for the Audience Award, the Professional Jury Award, and the High School Jury Award.

Documentaries from France, Russia, Poland, Finland, South Korea, Mexico, the Republic of Moldova, Croatia, Brazil, Iraq, and Romania entered the festival's competition, local Agerpres reported. 

The list includes Romanian documentary Acasa, My Home (directed by Radu Ciorniciuc), Colombia In My Arms (Jenni Kivistö, Jussi Rastas, Finland), Never Going Back (Janette A. López, Mexico), Serenade to the Wind (Sanela Bajric, Croatia), Sankara's Orphans (Géraldine Berger, France), and The Borovsk Effect (Julia Grebennikova, Polina Zavadskaya, Russia).

For the third consecutive year, the president of the professional jury is the famous French filmmaker Pierre-Henri Deleau. Romanian film critic Irina Margareta Nistor and Șerban Georgescu (director, producer, editor) will also be part of the jury.

The film festival will be organized in Rasnov, in Brasov county, in two stages: July 17-26 and August 21-30 (the competition). The central theme of this year's edition is War and Peace.

(Photo source: Ffir.ro)

