Open-air edition of Romania’s Gopo Awards will take place in Bucharest at the end of June

The organizers of the Gopo Awards Gala, the event rewarding the achievements of the local film industry, have decided to organize an open-air edition this year, amid the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will take place at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest on June 29.

“The event dedicated to the film industry will take place in conditions of maximum safety for participants, in the open air, respecting all the protection measures imposed by the authorities,” said Alexandra Boghiu, coordinator of the Gopo Awards Gala.

The 14th edition of the Gopo Awards, which was initially scheduled for March 24, was postponed due to the coronavirus-related restrictions. The new date is June 29.

The productions that have officially entered the race for the Gopo trophy in the Best Feature Film category are Marona’s Fantastic Tale directed by Anca Damian, Corneliu Porumboiu’s La Gomera, Marius Olteanu’s first feature film Monsters., Parking by Tudor Giurgiu, and Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not.

Corneliu Porumboiu’s feature film La Gomera has gathered most nominations at this year’s Gopo Awards - 13, followed by Catalin Mitulescu’s Heidi - 10 nominations, Monsters. - 9 nominations, Touch Me Not - 9 nominations, Parking - 8 nominations, and Radu Dragomir’s Mo - 6 nominations.

Adina Pintilie (Touch Me Not), Anca Damian (Marona’s Fantastic Tale), Catalin Mitulescu (Heidi), Corneliu Porumboiu (La Gomera) and Marius Olteanu (Monsters) have been nominated in the Best Director category.

The full list of nominations is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo: courtesy of Gopo Awards; photo by Sorin Florea)