Events

Retinal Vertigo: Radu Oreian solo show to open in Timișoara

16 January 2026

Retinal Vertigo, a solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian, is scheduled to open next week at Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara.

The exhibition gathers paintings and drawings "that explore the relationship between image, materiality, and perception, with references to miniatures and art history."

Oreian, who was born in Romania's Târnăveni, lives and works in France.

He is a graduate of the Art and Design University of Cluj-Napoca (2005) and of the Art University of Bucharest (2007). His practice focuses on drawing and painting, "exploring how history, ancient myths, and visual archives shape our understanding of humanity. His works construct dense, meditative visual imprints, existing in a pulsating state between tension and relaxation."

The artist previously had solo shows in galleries and institutions in Europe and the United States, among them 1969 Gallery, New York; Gallery Nosco, Brussels and London; albertz benda, Los Angeles; SECCI Gallery, Milano; SVIT Gallery, Prague. His works were also shown at the Taubman Museum of Art (Roanoke), La Fondazione (Roma), Plan B Foundation (Cluj-Napoca), and Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature (Paris).

The exhibition, curated by Diana Marincu, is on view from January 23 to March 21.

(Photo: courtesy of Art Encounters)

simona@romania-insider.com

