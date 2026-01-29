Quest Global Romania joins AROBS Group as part of equity-based transaction

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has signed an agreement under which Quest Global Romania will join the AROBS Group, strengthening its position in software engineering services. The transaction will be settled entirely through the issuance of new AROBS shares, with no cash component, and the newly issued shares will be subject to a one-year lock-up period from the closing date.

This is AROBS’ first acquisition in which the full consideration is paid in equity, in line with the M&A strategy approved by shareholders following the company’s transfer to the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange in September 2023, the group said.

“The Quest Global Romania team has solid experience in software application development, embedded solutions, testing and quality assurance, as well as in delivering services to international clients in North America, Western Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. Integrating this team enables us to take on more complex projects and to build long-term relationships with global clients, including those operating in industries with high technical and operational requirements,” stated Voicu Oprean, Founder and CEO of AROBS.

“Financing the transaction exclusively through our own equity reflects the alignment of interests and shared confidence in the group’s long-term growth prospects,” he added.

Quest Global Romania, headquartered in Craiova, employs around 110 specialists and provides integrated software development services, including embedded solutions, testing and validation, mobile development, and IT consulting. The company serves international clients across sectors such as automotive, healthcare, semiconductors, IT and data, oil and gas, and software.

Quest Global Romania is part of Quest Global, a Singapore-headquartered engineering services group with more than 22,000 employees operating in over 18 countries. Alongside the transaction, AROBS and Quest Global plan to develop a broader collaboration to jointly deliver complex software engineering and digital transformation projects for international clients from Romania.

The operational management of Quest Global’s Romania unit will continue under the current management team, led by Ana-Maria Vasilescu.

Quest Global Romania’s financial results will be included in the consolidated financial statements of the AROBS Group following the completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first half of the year.

The deal follows a series of acquisitions completed by AROBS in 2025, aimed at expanding its technical capabilities and international footprint, including investments in the automotive, engineering, and software consulting sectors.

