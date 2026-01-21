Macro

PwC reveals pessimistic expectations among Romanian managers

21 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company leaders are approaching 2026 with increased caution amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and rising fiscal pressure, according to PwC.

A third of executives surveyed expect Romania’s economy to accelerate this year, down from half last year, while 42% anticipate slower growth or a contraction. Confidence in the performance of their own companies has also weakened: only a quarter of CEOs said they are very confident in revenue growth over the next 12 months, compared with 42% in 2025 and 51% in 2023.

The cautious outlook in Romania reflects a broader global trend. PwC’s Global CEO Survey 2026, based on responses from 4,454 CEOs in 95 countries and territories, found that only three in ten executives worldwide are confident their companies’ revenues will grow this year, the lowest level in five years.

While 61% of global business leaders expect global economic growth to improve, up from 58% in 2025, many remain concerned about converting investments in technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), into measurable financial results. Only 12% of CEOs said AI has generated both cost savings and revenue benefits for their companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

PwC reveals pessimistic expectations among Romanian managers

21 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company leaders are approaching 2026 with increased caution amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and rising fiscal pressure, according to PwC.

A third of executives surveyed expect Romania’s economy to accelerate this year, down from half last year, while 42% anticipate slower growth or a contraction. Confidence in the performance of their own companies has also weakened: only a quarter of CEOs said they are very confident in revenue growth over the next 12 months, compared with 42% in 2025 and 51% in 2023.

The cautious outlook in Romania reflects a broader global trend. PwC’s Global CEO Survey 2026, based on responses from 4,454 CEOs in 95 countries and territories, found that only three in ten executives worldwide are confident their companies’ revenues will grow this year, the lowest level in five years.

While 61% of global business leaders expect global economic growth to improve, up from 58% in 2025, many remain concerned about converting investments in technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), into measurable financial results. Only 12% of CEOs said AI has generated both cost savings and revenue benefits for their companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 January 2026
Defense
US anti-drone system MEROPS to be set up in Romania soon, army chief says
21 January 2026
Macro
Romania ranked 53rd most influential country in the Global Soft Power Index 2026
21 January 2026
CSR
Romanian Adrian Șovea takes on 420 km charity run to support children with disabilities
21 January 2026
Justice
Poll shows weak public trust in Romania’s judiciary system
21 January 2026
Politics
Moldova's ForMin argues for reunification with Romania if Russia "gets too close to our border"
21 January 2026
Politics
Romania assesses Board of Peace membership's compatibility with its existing commitments
21 January 2026
Sports
Simona Halep returns to Cluj-Napoca as honorary ambassador of Transylvania Open
20 January 2026
Agriculture
Romanian farmers join protest in Strasbourg against EU-Mercosur deal