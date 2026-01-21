PwC reveals pessimistic expectations among Romanian managers

Romanian company leaders are approaching 2026 with increased caution amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and rising fiscal pressure, according to PwC.

A third of executives surveyed expect Romania’s economy to accelerate this year, down from half last year, while 42% anticipate slower growth or a contraction. Confidence in the performance of their own companies has also weakened: only a quarter of CEOs said they are very confident in revenue growth over the next 12 months, compared with 42% in 2025 and 51% in 2023.

The cautious outlook in Romania reflects a broader global trend. PwC’s Global CEO Survey 2026, based on responses from 4,454 CEOs in 95 countries and territories, found that only three in ten executives worldwide are confident their companies’ revenues will grow this year, the lowest level in five years.

While 61% of global business leaders expect global economic growth to improve, up from 58% in 2025, many remain concerned about converting investments in technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), into measurable financial results. Only 12% of CEOs said AI has generated both cost savings and revenue benefits for their companies.

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)