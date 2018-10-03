Romania’s public television to pay EUR 75 mln for digital terrestrial broadcasting

Romanian state-owned radio communications company RADIOCOM, coordinated by the Communications Ministry, has signed a four-year deal with the public television broadcaster SRTv for the transmission of its channels in a digital terrestrial format.

The value of this framework contract is about RON 350 million (EUR 75 million), VAT included, local Hotnews.ro reported. The contract will start on January 1, 2019.

This deal allows RADIOCOM to resume its negotiations with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a loan that would allow the company to buy the equipment and services necessary for implementing the digital terrestrial television project, according to the Communications Ministry.

RADIOCOM went to court against the public television company in June this year to recover RON 42.6 million (EUR 9.2 million) worth of unpaid bills for services provided in the second half of last year.

