Romania’s Social Democrats to decide their stay in ruling coalition after vote on 2026 budget

Regardless of the vote on the 2026 budget, the Social Democrats' dissatisfaction with Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan is not over, and after the Parliament's vote on the budget law, the party will decide whether to remain in the ruling coalition, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu said on March 15 after the party’s National Political Council.

"After the budget law, we will carry out an internal consultation, and we will outline all the things that did or did not work in the coalition, when and if our proposals were taken into consideration. Almost 5,000 colleagues of mine, mayors, presidents of County Councils, deputies, will vote with full knowledge of the facts, whether or not we will remain in this coalition, whether or not the prime minister will still have the trust of PSD," said Sorin Grindeanu, speaking for Antena 3, as reported by Profit.ro.

Grindeanu reproaches Bolojan for not taking into account the PSD proposals, although the PSD is the largest party, representing 46% of the share of the governing coalition.

The Social Democrat leader claimed that prime minister Bolojan made a budget that represents himself, which largely "takes care of rich people, without protecting ordinary people at all," according to G4media.ro.

He criticised the small size of the allocations for the solidarity package – only RON 1.1 billion (actually RON 1.7 billion according to the budget plan), out of a budget of RON 370 billion. PSD has proposed an amendment to increase the solidarity package financing by RON 1.8 billion.

“You can't build a budget only for the rich. In the package of amendments that I voted for, some exceptions were also made for the rich, for example, not paying tax for owners of vintage cars. I blame myself for not being careful enough, we missed this...", commented Grindeanu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

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