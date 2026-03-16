Macro

Romanian lawmakers to vote on 2026 budget this week

16 March 2026

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Romania’s Parliament is scheduled to give the final vote on the 2026 state budget this week, according to the calendar approved by the leadership of the legislature. A joint plenary session for debating the budget bill will begin on Wednesday, March 18 at 16:00 and continue on Thursday, March 19, when lawmakers are expected to cast the final vote, Agerpres reported.

Earlier in the week, the Parliament’s specialised committees will examine the draft budget. On Monday, between 18:00 and 22:00, joint committee meetings will review the document and submit their opinions to the budget committees.

On Tuesday morning, from 09:00 to 10:30, the Budget Committees will hold general debates, followed by hearings with the main spending authorities between 11:00 and Wednesday at 13:00. During this stage, the committees will prepare their reports on the draft state budget and the social insurance budget.

The government approved the draft 2026 budget on March 12. The plan targets a cash budget deficit of 6.2% of GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romanian lawmakers to vote on 2026 budget this week

16 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Parliament is scheduled to give the final vote on the 2026 state budget this week, according to the calendar approved by the leadership of the legislature. A joint plenary session for debating the budget bill will begin on Wednesday, March 18 at 16:00 and continue on Thursday, March 19, when lawmakers are expected to cast the final vote, Agerpres reported.

Earlier in the week, the Parliament’s specialised committees will examine the draft budget. On Monday, between 18:00 and 22:00, joint committee meetings will review the document and submit their opinions to the budget committees.

On Tuesday morning, from 09:00 to 10:30, the Budget Committees will hold general debates, followed by hearings with the main spending authorities between 11:00 and Wednesday at 13:00. During this stage, the committees will prepare their reports on the draft state budget and the social insurance budget.

The government approved the draft 2026 budget on March 12. The plan targets a cash budget deficit of 6.2% of GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

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