Romanian Social Democrats insist on 0.1% of GDP supplementary solidarity package

The leader of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, announced that the party’s MPs will vote on the 2026 budget plan, but they will seek to introduce an amendment providing for RON 1.8 billion (EUR 360 million, nearly 0.1% of GDP) supplementary budget for the so-called “solidarity package”.

The budget of the solidarity package, as drafted by the government, is only RON 1.7 billion, and prime minister Ilie Bolojan said it could be increased only if supplementary financing sources are identified – possibly by reducing the allocations for other segments of the budget.

“I hereby officially announce to you that during the meeting of the National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party, analysing all rational arguments, we decided to vote on the state budget for 2026 [...]. However, we will support the changes that we consider mandatory so that the budget also contains our social-democratic vision. Thus, we will submit amendments to Parliament to ensure the full financing of the Solidarity Package," Grindeanu said, as reported by G4media.ro.

He expressed confidence that there certainly exists "a majority, in Parliament, that realizes that the amendments proposed by PSD are absolutely correct".

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)