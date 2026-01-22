Politics

Social Democrats argue budget execution leaves room for social measures in Romania

22 January 2026

In the context of a budget deficit lower than that envisaged under the latest budget revision, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Romania, Sorin Grindeanu, questioned in an interview given to Gandul the necessity of what he called the austerity measures implemented by the government, indirectly blaming prime minister Ilie Bolojan for unnecessary social costs, News.ro reported.

Grindeanu argued for correcting some of the austerity measures implemented so far, specifically in the area of pensions and social allowances (which have been frozen for another year, under the first package of budgetary measures legislated in July).

PSD is arguing for reversing some of the measures in the first and second packages of budgetary measures and also for a package of measures aimed at securing “economic recovery.”

Romania’s budget deficit was around 7.65% of GDP, compared to the latest official target of 8.4%, according to data to be confirmed by official release next week.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Pana Tudor)

