Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 08:10
Business
Romanian opposition party writes bill to defer bank loan payments by yearend
20 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) has drafted and submitted to the Parliament a bill under which bank debtors - individuals and small firms - will have their installments deferred for the remaining part of the year, local Economica.net reported.

In a response to this initiative, one of the two major bank associations in Romania (CPBR) has neither rejected nor accepted the proposal while implying that such a move would hurt “other sectors of activity” and the local banks’ capacity of providing loans.

CPBR claims that banks already negotiate with the clients and they ask to be consulted before any measure in this sector is taken, otherwise, they risk not having the expected effects, and might even hurt the clients and economy.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 08:10
Business
Romanian opposition party writes bill to defer bank loan payments by yearend
20 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) has drafted and submitted to the Parliament a bill under which bank debtors - individuals and small firms - will have their installments deferred for the remaining part of the year, local Economica.net reported.

In a response to this initiative, one of the two major bank associations in Romania (CPBR) has neither rejected nor accepted the proposal while implying that such a move would hurt “other sectors of activity” and the local banks’ capacity of providing loans.

CPBR claims that banks already negotiate with the clients and they ask to be consulted before any measure in this sector is taken, otherwise, they risk not having the expected effects, and might even hurt the clients and economy.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: President asks Romanians living abroad not to come to the country for Easter
19 March 2020
Business
Romania’s PM announces first measures to help the economy deal with Covid-19 effects
19 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: PM announces harsher penalties for those who help spread Covid-19
18 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Army deploys mobile hospital near Bucharest to treat Covid-19 patients. Authorities prepare for spike in the number of cases
18 March 2020
CSR
United against coronavirus: Companies in Romania join hands to help the authorities fight the Covid-19 pandemic
18 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Romania’s biggest company Dacia will suspend activity due to COVID-19. Ford has also announced a similar measure
17 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Restaurants closed, all indoor events restricted, flights to and from Spain cancelled
17 March 2020
Social
Romanian diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain flies to Bucharest with 60 other passengers on board

Get in Touch with Us