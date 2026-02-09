A protocol car driven by former president Klaus Iohannis when he was a mayor, an Audi A6 3.2 FSI, is up for auction by the Sibiu City Hall through the A10 by Artmark Auction House, with a starting price of EUR 1,000.

The car is included in the selection of the event titled “Time to Bid - Luxury Watches & Accessories Auction,” scheduled for February 24, which will take place both in person at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest and online on the Artmark Live Platform.

The car is being sold by the Sibiu City Hall as part of the administrative and protocol fleet renewal program. It has been rarely used, so it has low mileage (only 120,000 km), and shows normal wear for its year of manufacture, 2005, Artmark said.

Models from the Audi A6 range have, over the years, been a frequent choice for official fleets and protocol cars in Europe, precisely for the balance between discretion, comfort, and prestige, the auction house noted.

Along with the car, the selection of luxury watches and accessories in the “Time to Bid” Auction brings together major names in international watchmaking, such as Rolex, Cartier, Chopard, Patek Philippe, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Franck Muller, and Vacheron Constantin. Many of the watches have a significant gold content.

Among the star lots of the event are the series of Rolex watches, which includes 11 pieces, including a Rolex Datejust II, in gold and steel, with diamonds, men’s, made in 2023, with a starting price of EUR 10,000. Also spectacular is a Franck Muller Conquistador in gold, a men’s wristwatch (2010), with a starting price of EUR 27,000.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)