Romania's feed producer Protena plans expansion abroad after bright 2025 financials

Protena, one of the largest independent players on the Romanian feed market, plans expansion, possibly in the Central and Eastern European region, after it achieved robust operational results and better than planned financial results, the company's CEO, Dénes Laczkó, announced in an interview with Ziarul Financiar.

The company owns a factory in Sânpaul, Mureş County, opened in 2019 as a greenfield investment.

It operated at almost full capacity in 2025, with a production of 180,000 tonnes, out of a nameplate capacity of 200,000 tonnes. The operational profit exceeded the target by 35%.

"2025 was the year in which Protena moved from the status of a local producer to that of a regional strategic player. We ended the year with approximately RON 332 million in turnover, RON 18 million in gross profit, and volumes of almost 180,000 tons of products. EBITDA exceeded the budget by 35%, which provides us with the financial basis for the investments planned for 2026," said Dénes Laczkó.

iulian@romania-insider.com