Romanian deputies work on project of additional legal day off

01 September 2022
The Labor Commission of the Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies approved on August 31 the project of making January 6 a public holiday, Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Cristian Seidler told G4media.ro.

January 6 is when Boboteaza (Feast of Epiphany) is celebrated in the country, commemorating the baptism of Jesus in the river Jordan.

The next step is a vote in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the deciding chamber on the matter. After this, the project is sent to president Klaus Iohannis for approval. 

This year, Romanians have 15 legal days off, according to the Labor Code.

(Photo: Alexander Leonov | Dreamstime.com)

