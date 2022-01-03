Calendar: Public holidays in Romania in 2022

There are 15 public holidays in Romania in 2022, but only nine fall during the week.

The first were January 1 and January 2 (this past weekend), with most employees in Romania returning to work on Monday, January 3. But there will be another public holiday this month - Monday, January 24, when Romania celebrates the Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities.

Then, after no public holidays in February and March, the employees in Romania will benefit from days off on April 22 (Friday) - Good Friday and April 24 (Sunday) and April 25 (Monday) - the first and second days of Orthodox Easter.

The following public holidays in the 2022 calendar are May 1 (Sunday) - Labour Day, June 1 (Wednesday) - Children’s Day, June 12 (Sunday) and June 13 (Monday) - the first and second days of Pentecost, and August 15 (Monday) - the Assumption of Mary.

November 30 (Wednesday) - St. Andrew’s Day and December 1 (Thursday) - the National Day of Romania are also public holidays. The year will end with the days off for Christmas - December 25 (Sunday) and December 26 (Monday).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)