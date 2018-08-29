Biggest media group’s CEO sees further growth potential on Romania’s advertising market

The advertising market in Romania has been growing and the trend should also maintain in 2019, PRO TV CEO Aleksandras Cesnavicius said in an interview with local Paginademedia.ro.

“I don’t see a major change due to the evolution of the digital segment. I don’t think the digital area will take from TV budgets, for the moment,” he said.

He added that PRO TV has increased advertising prices as announced last year and that, despite this decision, the inventory is sold out in high season, which means that the new prices match the demand on the market and there is still some room for growth.

The PRO TV CEO also spoke about the company’s decisions to focus more on local productions and to give up the Champions League and Europa League matches. He said that local productions are what differentiates PRO TV from other televisions on the market.

“Except us, no one on the market has a local series running successfully for so long,” he said referring to the comedy series Las Fierbinti, a satire of life in rural Romania.

PRO TV’s autumn schedule brings a new comedy series – Triplusec – and the station is currently working on a new drama series – Vlad, a modern-day version of the Count of Monte Cristo.

On the sports segment, the TV station decided to give up Champions League and Europa league matches and focus on the matches of the Romanian national football team and on a newly created sports show, Ninja Warrior.

