Romanian Prime Minister’s Chancellery cuts spending by nearly EUR 2 mln in 2025

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister announced savings of nearly RON 10 million in 2025 compared to the previous year, following an operational cost-efficiency program. Total spending was reduced by RON 9.97 million (around EUR 2 million), representing a 23.7% year-on-year decrease, with 84% of the savings generated during the six-month mandate of the new leadership.

In the second half of 2025, expenses stood at RON 12.7 million (roughly EUR 2.6 million), down 39.9% compared to RON 21.1 million (EUR 4.2 million) in the same period of 2024 and 41.1% below the RON 21.5 million (EUR 4.3 million) recorded in 2023.

Total spending for 2025 reached RON 32.1 million (about EUR 6.4 million), RON 8.2 million (EUR 1.6 million) less than in 2023, marking a 20.3% decrease.

Major savings were achieved in transport costs. Starting in the summer of 2025, the Chancellery renegotiated and subsequently terminated contracts for transport services with RA-APPS, reducing the number of official vehicles from 30 to 17 and eliminating chauffeur services for dignitaries.

“The transition from the passenger transport contract with RA-APPS (car plus driver) to an operational leasing contract for 17 Dacia vehicles (without drivers) generated a significant reduction in monthly costs,” reads the press release.

A restructuring plan announced in July 2025 aims to reduce the total number of positions from 176 to around 105, a 40% decrease expected to generate estimated monthly savings of RON 850,000 (approximately EUR 170,000), the same source said.

Although the formal reorganization is still pending approval, staffing levels have already declined. As of January 2026, only 117 of the 176 approved positions were filled, with the number of contractual staff in dignitaries’ offices falling by 55% compared to January 2025.

The Chancellery stated that the results demonstrate the feasibility of administrative reform and responsible public spending, noting that the nearly RON 10 million (EUR 2 million) saved represents public funds that can be redirected toward essential services for citizens. The institution added that it will continue to identify further efficiency opportunities.

