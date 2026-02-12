Romania’s agriculture minister considers price-control mechanisms for food products



The minister of agriculture, Florin Barbu, declared that he will soon promote in the government and Parliament a project regarding “the management of inflation through a mechanism for capping the commercial markup for agri-food products on Romanian territory,” a mechanism that would be automatically enforced when inflation exceeds 5%-6%, Economica.net reported.

A commercial markup mechanism has been in place for the past couple of years and is set to expire at the end of the first quarter this year.

The food price inflation measured 7.75% at the end of 2025, when the headline inflation was 9.69% y/y. The headline inflation is expected to ease significantly during H2 to reach around 4% at the end of this year.

Minister Barbu’s proposal may keep the current price-control mechanism in place for most of the year.

