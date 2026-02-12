Agriculture

Romania’s agriculture minister considers price-control mechanisms for food products

12 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

 
The minister of agriculture, Florin Barbu, declared that he will soon promote in the government and Parliament a project regarding “the management of inflation through a mechanism for capping the commercial markup for agri-food products on Romanian territory,” a mechanism that would be automatically enforced when inflation exceeds 5%-6%, Economica.net reported.

A commercial markup mechanism has been in place for the past couple of years and is set to expire at the end of the first quarter this year. 

The food price inflation measured 7.75% at the end of 2025, when the headline inflation was 9.69% y/y. The headline inflation is expected to ease significantly during H2 to reach around 4% at the end of this year.

Minister Barbu’s proposal may keep the current price-control mechanism in place for most of the year. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Agriculture

Romania’s agriculture minister considers price-control mechanisms for food products

12 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

 
The minister of agriculture, Florin Barbu, declared that he will soon promote in the government and Parliament a project regarding “the management of inflation through a mechanism for capping the commercial markup for agri-food products on Romanian territory,” a mechanism that would be automatically enforced when inflation exceeds 5%-6%, Economica.net reported.

A commercial markup mechanism has been in place for the past couple of years and is set to expire at the end of the first quarter this year. 

The food price inflation measured 7.75% at the end of 2025, when the headline inflation was 9.69% y/y. The headline inflation is expected to ease significantly during H2 to reach around 4% at the end of this year.

Minister Barbu’s proposal may keep the current price-control mechanism in place for most of the year. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 February 2026
Politics
Colombia reopens Embassy in Bucharest after 24 years of absence
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian emergency number implements video call option, improved location system
12 February 2026
Justice
Romanian mercenary Horaţiu Potra remains in preventive detention
12 February 2026
Energy
Romania to place Lukoil’s local assets under extended state supervision
12 February 2026
M&A
Carrefour announces sale of Romanian operations to local group Pavǎl Holding
12 February 2026
Defense
South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace begins construction of armored vehicle factory in Romania
12 February 2026
Transport
Transport minister says Romania in talks with Hyundai for local H2-powered train production
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian Parliament to light up in Ukrainian colors to mark four years since Russia’s invasion