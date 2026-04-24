Romanian president signals follow-up consultations to address political crisis

Answering several questions during a brief press conference in Cyprus, where he was attending an informal European Council, Romanian president Nicusor Dan assured “something with my participation” will happen next week in relation to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

On an optimistic note, he said that “the tone of the discussions has calmed down a bit,” expressed expectations for the interim cabinet to perform well, and assured that the pro-Western parties that formed the ruling coalition in the past remain committed to the country’s European orientation.

Asked if he will hold new consultations with the parties or if he will have another intervention in the political crisis, president Dan stated: "I will let you know. Something will definitely happen with my participation next week."

However, he wanted to remain neutral. Asked to evaluate the performance of prime minister Ilie Bolojan (Liberal, PNL), fiercely contested by the Social Democrats (PSD), president Dan refused to comment.

“If I were to give you an answer, I would place myself on one side or the other. That way, I will maintain my status as a mediator," he said.

The president's comments came after the ministers from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted their resignations from the government on Thursday, April 23, marking a decisive step in the party’s withdrawal from the ruling coalition and deepening the ongoing political crisis. In his turn, prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced interim replacements later the same day.

The president has to issue decrees dismissing the ministers from office and appointing interim ministers.

The developments follow a week of escalating tensions within the ruling coalition, formed roughly 10 months ago around four pro-European parties - PSD, PNL, USR, and UDMR. President Nicușor Dan on Wednesday urged the political leaders to de-escalate tensions and maintain dialogue after consultations at Cotroceni Palace, noting that Romania remains a “functional state.”

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)