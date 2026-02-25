Romanian Presidency waits for top court's written decision before promulgating bill regulating magistrates' pensions

The Presidential Administration explained that president Nicușor Dan cannot promulgate the law on magistrates' pensions without receiving from the Constitutional Court (CCR) "the decision confirming its constitutionality."

Magistrates’ organisations, which previously referred the Law to the Constitutional Court, have openly but informally requested president Dan to return the law to Parliament.

The Presidency explained its statement as a response to publicly circulated information regarding delays in the process of promulgating the law declared constitutional by the CCR on February 18, 2026.

Sources from the CCR consulted by Hotnews.ro on February 24 said that the CCR has not drafted the decision yet. Once the decision is inked, it will be published in the Official Gazette, and from then on, the president can either promulgate it or send it back to Parliament.

According to Hotnews.ro sources from the CCR, the decision will be published towards the end of this week.

