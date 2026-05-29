Premier Energy Romania reports 12% revenue growth in Q1 2026

Premier Energy (BVB: PE), a major vertically integrated utility and infrastructure company in Southeastern Europe, reported normalized revenue of EUR 536 million (+12% YoY) and normalized EBITDA of EUR 52 million (+23% YoY) in Q1 of 2026.

On a reported IFRS basis, revenue amounted to EUR 519 million, a 7% increase year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 35 million. Net profit amounted to EUR 13 million, while illustrative normalized net profit increased 16% year-on-year to EUR 29 million.

Premier’s Q1 results were backed by higher renewable electricity production following the acquisition of the 158 MW Hungarian wind portfolio, improved profitability in the supply segment, and continued investments in renewable generation and regulated energy infrastructure across Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

“Beyond the quarterly performance, the period was important from a strategic execution perspective: we finalized the Hungarian wind acquisition, advanced our solar and storage projects toward commissioning, and in April announced the transformational acquisition of Distribuție Energie Oltenia,” said José Garza, CEO of Premier Energy Group.

The group’s electricity production continued to expand during the quarter, with owned renewable electricity production increasing by 57% year-on-year to 169 GWh, supported primarily by the January 2026 acquisition of the 158 MW operational wind portfolio in Hungary, as well as newly commissioned production assets in Romania and Moldova.

Moreover, renewable production increased by 2% year-on-year, while the cogeneration balancing plant generated 24 GWh during the quarter.

Overall, the electricity production segment recorded revenues of EUR 28 million in 1Q 2026, up 58% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 76% year-on-year, to EUR 17 million, reflecting the contribution of newly acquired and developed assets.

Electricity and gas distribution activities remained a stable contributor to the group’s integrated operations. The segment generated normalized revenues of EUR 45 million in 1Q 2026, up 19% year-on-year, while EBITDA amounted to EUR 21 million, down 19% year-on-year, reflecting the implementation of the lower regulatory WACC in Moldova starting from the new regulatory period introduced in June 2025. Electricity distribution continued to benefit from a growing regulated asset base, with management estimating the electricity distribution RAB value at approximately USD 216 million for 2026.

The natural gas distribution business continued expanding its network in Romania, partially offsetting the impact of the reassignment of last-resort concessions completed in late 2025. The overall regulated asset base across the electricity and natural gas distribution businesses reached approximately EUR 300 million. Electricity and gas supply operations continued to perform solidly in 1Q 2026 despite an increasingly competitive market environment.

Electricity supplied volumes remained broadly stable year-on-year at 1.9 TWh, with the group maintaining its position as the fourth-largest electricity supplier in Romania and the leading supplier in the Republic of Moldova. Natural gas supplied volumes increased by 3% year-on-year to 3.2 TWh, while the natural gas customer base amounted to approximately 152,000 customers. The supply segment recorded normalized revenues of EUR 464 million, up 9% year-on-year, and normalized EBITDA of EUR 17 million in the first quarter of 2026, which more than doubled compared to Q1 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, the group invested EUR 5 million into renewable developments, with associated project debt amounting to EUR 24 million. The group completed construction works for 137 MW DC of solar plants with 46 MWh of co- located battery storage, which are currently undergoing final commissioning and conformity testing ahead of the expected start of operations in June 2026.

In parallel, Premier Energy commenced construction works for its 200 MW / 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System project near Iași, Romania, which is expected to become one of the largest battery storage facilities in Eastern Romania. The group also secured green financing of up to EUR 100 million from ČSOB, intended to support battery storage and renewable energy developments.

The group ended the first quarter of 2026 with a net debt position of EUR 260 million and a working capital adjusted net debt position of EUR 33 million. As of 31 March 2026, the group’s total assets amounted to EUR 1.3 billion, supported by ongoing investments into renewable generation, battery storage, and regulated assets currently under development and commissioning.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)