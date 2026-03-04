Premier Energy, Omnia Capital separate their joint renewable energy production and supply assets

Alive Capital, active in southeastern Europe with a renewable energy generation portfolio under management and operating as an electricity and natural gas supplier on the market, announced in a press release that its majority owner, Bucharest Exchange-listed Premier Energy (BVB: PE), decided to sell back its stake to the company’s founder, Giacomo Billi.

The deal will result in Omnia Capital B.V., an investment vehicle owned by Giacomo Billi, holding a 100% stake in Alive Capital.

At the same time, Premier Energy confirmed in a press release the deal, saying that it covers Alive Capital’s Romania and Serbia operations and added it would take over the minority stakes it does not hold yet in several renewable energy companies held in partnership with Omnia Capital B.V. Supplementary, Premier Energy will take over the minority stake it still does not own in a supply company in Hungary (supposedly part of Alive Capital).

As part of the transaction, Premier Energy will also receive up to EUR 8 million in cash proceeds.

Premier Energy will continue to use Alive Capital’s product offerings, including renewable asset management services, during a transitional period, while further developing its own renewable energy management capabilities, including balancing and technical asset management.

The transaction is expected to close in the 2nd quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals, in particular those related to the 51% acquisition of Alive Capital S.A. by Omnia Capital B.V.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)