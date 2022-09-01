Sports

 

 

World Junior Championships in Lima: Romania’s David Popovici wins 200m freestyle final

01 September 2022
Romanian freestyle swimmer David Popovici added another gold medal to his tally after winning the 200 freestyle final at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima.

The 17-year-old Romanian swimmer added another championship record with the win, after ending the race with a time of 1:46.18.

Hungarian Daniel Meszaros came in second with a time of 1:48.98, followed by Italian Filippo Bertoni, with a time of 1:49.05.

The win in Lima adds to Popovici’s recent winning streak, which saw him win the gold medals in the 100 m and 200 m competitions at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, and the gold in the same races at the World Championships in Budapest in June.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

