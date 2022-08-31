World Junior Championships in Lima: Romanian swimmers claim first gold, silver medals

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Team Romania started the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima with excellent results: gold in men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and a silver medal in men’s 400m freestyle event.

The four Romanian swimmers who won Romania’s first gold medal at the competition are David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Ştefan Cozma, and Patrick Sebastian Dinu. They stopped the clock at 3:18.84 in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, with Popovici setting yet another championship record on the first relay exchange - 47.07.

“I am very happy to see the relay win on the biggest stage yet. We swam well and we like winning together. We are feeling good after this race, and I am happier with relay medals,” Popovici said, quoted by Fina.org.

Meanwhile, Romanian Vlad Stancu claimed the silver medal in the men’s 400m freestyle event. He was clocked at 3:48.38, just 0.11 behind Brazilian Stephan Steverink, who finished the race in 3:48.27.

The 8th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 is taking place in Lima, Peru, and will end on September 4.

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)