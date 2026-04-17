Poll says Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan enjoys three times higher support than PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu

Romania’s prime minister Ilie Bolojan enjoys significantly stronger public support than his main political challenger, Social Democrat (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu, according to a poll conducted by the Political Rating Agency for Digi24.

Some 16.2% of respondents said they would prefer Bolojan as head of the executive, compared to just 4.7% backing Grindeanu - indicating support for the incumbent prime minister is more than three times higher.

The highest level of support was recorded by opposition AUR leader George Simion (AUR), at 18.7%, while 14.7% of respondents said they would prefer a technocratic prime minister. More than one-third of those surveyed did not provide a clear answer.

The poll also explored public expectations regarding president Nicușor Dan’s role in the ongoing political tensions. A plurality of respondents (42.2%) believe the president should remain neutral in the conflict between Bolojan and PSD.

Among those favoring a more active stance, support tilts clearly toward the prime minister: 13.1% of all respondents think Dan should back Bolojan, compared to 4.2% who support Grindeanu.

However, when preferences are expressed in terms of political parties rather than individuals, PSD appears to have a slight edge. Some 5.5% of respondents believe the president should support the Social Democrats, compared to a combined 3.1% for the Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist USR.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)