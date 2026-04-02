Defense

US ambassador visits American troops at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania

02 April 2026

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US ambassador to Romania Darryl Nirenberg visited American troops stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on Wednesday, April 1. The visit highlighted “the strength of the 29-year US-Romania Strategic Partnership” and the importance of the base for regional security, the Embassy announced.

The ambassador was joined by senior US defense officials, including Colonel Robert Kammerer and Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Rember, during the visit to the Black Sea military hub. He received briefings on the base’s strategic role in regional security and met with both US and Romanian personnel deployed at the site. 

The Mihail Kogălniceanu base serves as a key hub for joint training, operational coordination, and allied readiness in the region.

“I made it a priority to visit our troops at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base soon after arriving in Romania. On behalf of president Trump, I am proud to convey our deepest gratitude to the men and women who serve every day to keep America strong and safe,” ambassador Darryl Nirenberg said. 

He also thanked Romania for continuing to host US and NATO troops, saying, “Romania’s active contributions to regional security make all NATO nations stronger.”

The visit underscored the continued military cooperation between the United States, Romania, and NATO, particularly in the Black Sea region, which has gained increased strategic importance in recent years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/U.S. Embassy Bucharest)

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Defense

US ambassador visits American troops at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania

02 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US ambassador to Romania Darryl Nirenberg visited American troops stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on Wednesday, April 1. The visit highlighted “the strength of the 29-year US-Romania Strategic Partnership” and the importance of the base for regional security, the Embassy announced.

The ambassador was joined by senior US defense officials, including Colonel Robert Kammerer and Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Rember, during the visit to the Black Sea military hub. He received briefings on the base’s strategic role in regional security and met with both US and Romanian personnel deployed at the site. 

The Mihail Kogălniceanu base serves as a key hub for joint training, operational coordination, and allied readiness in the region.

“I made it a priority to visit our troops at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base soon after arriving in Romania. On behalf of president Trump, I am proud to convey our deepest gratitude to the men and women who serve every day to keep America strong and safe,” ambassador Darryl Nirenberg said. 

He also thanked Romania for continuing to host US and NATO troops, saying, “Romania’s active contributions to regional security make all NATO nations stronger.”

The visit underscored the continued military cooperation between the United States, Romania, and NATO, particularly in the Black Sea region, which has gained increased strategic importance in recent years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/U.S. Embassy Bucharest)

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