Romanian entrepreneur Chris Ţurlică sells MaintainX to Autodesk for USD 3.6 bln

US software giant Autodesk bought MaintainX, a company that develops software for maintenance operations and industrial asset management, founded by Romanian Chris Ţurlică, in an all-cash transaction worth USD 3.6 billion.

The deal announced last week is the largest acquisition ever made by Autodesk and marks the company's expansion beyond design and manufacturing software into the operational area, namely the management and maintenance of assets after they are built.

MaintainX was launched less than a decade ago in San Francisco as a mobile platform intended for industrial maintenance teams. The software enables the management of work orders, inspections, repairs, and assets, providing companies with a real-time view of equipment condition.

According to data from Autodesk, the platform is used by more than 500,000 frontline workers globally and manages large volumes of operational data on industrial assets, maintenance histories, and equipment performance.

The company had previously been valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion following private funding rounds. At the time the transaction was announced, MaintainX was generating annual recurring revenue of approximately USD 115 million and estimating it would exceed USD 135 million in 2026, with a growth rate of more than 50%. Relative to its current recurring revenue, the transaction implies a multiple of approximately 31 times ARR, a level considered very high even by software industry standards.

Autodesk is a leader in software used by architects, engineers, and manufacturers to design buildings, factories, and industrial products. By purchasing MaintainX, the company is attempting to cover the next stage in an asset's lifecycle: operation and maintenance. CEO Andrew Anagnost stated that the company's strategy is to unite the processes of "design, make, and operate," so that data can flow continuously throughout the entire lifecycle of an asset.

Following the transaction, MaintainX will be integrated into the new Autodesk Operations Solutions division, which brings together the company's products intended for industrial operations and asset management.

Beyond expanding its portfolio, the transaction also has an important artificial intelligence component. The data generated by maintenance activity represents a valuable source for developing predictive AI-based models. Autodesk argued that integrating MaintainX will enable it to develop AI systems capable of anticipating technical problems, optimizing asset performance, and reducing equipment downtime.

Autodesk will finance the acquisition from available cash and by taking on new debt. The company will also grant MaintainX employees restricted stock worth USD 150 million, a measure intended to retain the team after the transaction is completed. If it receives the necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction could be finalized as early as August.

For Chris Ţurlică, the deal represents one of the most spectacular exits achieved by a Romanian entrepreneur in the global technology industry.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chris Turlica on LinkedIn and MaintainX on Facebook)