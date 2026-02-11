Politehnica Bucharest and Bosch inaugurate laboratory for mobility engineers

Bucharest Politehnica University and Bosch Group Romania inaugurated the Software Defined Vehicles laboratory last week, an educational and research space dedicated to developing software systems for intelligent vehicles and autonomous driving.

The laboratory was established with the support of Bosch and is part of the Department of Automation and Industrial Informatics' infrastructure within the Faculty of Automation and Computers.

The inauguration event brought together the university leadership, faculty members, students, and representatives of Bosch, marking a new step in strengthening the partnership between academia and industry in the intelligent mobility field.

According to the press release, the concept of Software Defined Vehicles is fundamentally transforming the automotive industry. The vehicle is no longer defined exclusively by hardware components, but by the software that manages its operation, safety, and connectivity. Globally developed solutions include centralized onboard computers that replace dozens of electronic control units, middleware platforms that connect hardware and applications, and advanced cybersecurity systems to protect connected vehicles.

Romania plays a strategic role in Bosch’s global network through the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj, where algorithms for autonomous driving and software solutions for Smart Mobility are developed.

“The inauguration of this laboratory represents an investment in the future of intelligent mobility and in Romania’s ability to train engineers who contribute to global technologies,” said Politehnica University rector Mihnea Costoiu.

The new laboratory is equipped with high-performance computing equipment and a real-time simulator, offering a working environment close to the standards of the global automotive industry. It will be used by students in bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs. Activities carried out in the laboratory will include analysis and synthesis of industrial information systems, artificial intelligence techniques, real-time software design, testing and quality assurance, cybersecurity, and solutions for autonomous driving and predictive maintenance.

“This laboratory represents more than an investment in cutting-edge technology; it is a firm commitment to the future of intelligent mobility and to the training of the new generation of engineers. By integrating Bosch expertise into the university curriculum and by facilitating students’ access to equipment and concrete projects, we aim to create a solid bridge between the academic environment and the demands of industry,” said Dan Lăzărescu, General Manager of Robert Bosch SRL and representative of the Bosch Group in Romania.

