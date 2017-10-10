Policemen find a ton of cannabis in a warehouse in Western Romania

Police officers from Timis county, in Western Romania, together with prosecutors of the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT) have discovered a ton of cannabis left to dry in a warehouse near Niţchidorf commune.

The cannabis crop belonged to a German citizen of Romanian origin, reports local News.ro. Three people were taken in for questioning.

The police officers and prosecutors kept an eye on the drug traffickers for a long time before making a move. Undercover officers bought cannabis several times from the traffickers. Then, they staged another purchase and caught the German citizen with six kilograms of drugs on him.

The German citizen and two other suspects, all part of the same network, had left a ton of cannabis to dry in a warehouse near Niţchidorf commune in Timis county. There were also many other cannabis plants.

In late September, DIICOT prosecutors seized a record of two tons of cannabis following searches in Mehedinti county.

Irina Marica, [email protected]