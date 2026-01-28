Update: Prosecutors released Cristian Andrei on Wednesday, January 28, after more than eight hours of hearings at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Service in District 1 of Bucharest. He is currently being investigated while at liberty.

Cosmin Rîcanu, representative of the Investigations unit, stated that police executed six warrants to bring in Cristian Andrei. He also stated that several witnesses have been identified in the case. “We have five persons and witnesses who filed complaints, who were harmed in this case,” the official specified.

The false doctor allegedly took advantage of people’s vulnerability, one of them being a student within the office where Cristian Andrei carried out his activity.

Cristian Andrei refused to discuss his case with the journalists. “We have many things to discuss, but not now, because I don’t know who and why,” Cristian Andrei said as he left, according to Agerpres.

Initial story: Searches were conducted on Wednesday, January 28, at locations associated with famous psychologist Cristian Andrei. The searches are reportedly part of an investigation concerning fraud, unauthorized practice of a profession, and sexual assault against clients.

Police raided three locations in Dâmbovița, Bucharest, and Ilfov. According to Euronews Romania, a police officer present at the raid fired a weapon due to aggressive dogs in the doctor’s yard.

“Following the evidence collected, it was found that, in the period July 1, 2004, and November 10, 2025, a man allegedly performed activities specific to the profession of psychologist, despite not being a graduate of an accredited psychology faculty and not holding a license for independent practice issued by the College of Psychologists of Romania,” the Police said.

According to an earlier investigation published by PressOne, Andrei, publicized as one of Romania’s top psychotherapists, said he specialized in child neuropsychiatry and was able to benefit from the fact that Romania had no authority monitoring best practices in psychology in 1993. He slowly built his reputation since then, despite its false foundations.

“Since 2004, after the establishment of the College of Psychologists of Romania and subsequent legal changes, psychotherapy became a separate specialization under the exclusive authority of the College of Psychologists. To practice, graduates from medicine and other socio-humanistic fields are required to complete long-term psychotherapy training (2-3 years) plus two years of supervision. Cristian Andrei meets neither of these requirements,” according to PressOne.

Andrei allegedly misled three female victims by presenting himself as a licensed psychologist and induced them to pay for multiple psychotherapy sessions, activities for which he was not legally authorized.

Confronted by journalists, the doctor admitted he does not have a license for independent psychotherapy practice, and stated he does not intend to request one.

The story does not stop here, as Andrei has also been accused of sexual misconduct. Between 2019 and 2020, during psychotherapy sessions held at a professional institute in Bucharest, he allegedly committed acts of sexual assault against a victim, taking advantage of the vulnerability and emotional dependence created by the therapeutic relationship.

In the same context and time period, the man allegedly committed rape, engaging in sexual intercourse with a victim who was unable to express her will.

Furthermore, on January 9, 2024, during a psychotherapy session at the same institute, branch in Bucharest’s District 2, Andrei allegedly took advantage of the vulnerability of another victim under his psychotherapeutic care, under the pretext of a psychological game. He allegedly committed acts of sexual assault, consisting of embracing and forced kissing. Several other similar acts followed, with the false therapist touching, coercing, and forcing clients.

Police specified that Cristian Andrei has been located and will be taken for questioning.

