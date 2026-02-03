Romanian PM, FinMin confirm plans for economic recovery package

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan and minister of finance Alexandru Nazare have confirmed that the government is finalising an economic recovery package aimed at supporting growth while remaining aligned with Romania’s macroeconomic objectives, the National Liberal Party (PNL) said.

In a press release issued after a meeting of the party’s National Politburo, the PNL said Bolojan and Nazare presented the main directions of the recovery package, which is currently in its final stages, Digi24 reported.

According to the statement, finance minister Alexandru Nazare told party leaders that the package was designed following analyses carried out within a dedicated working group. He said the intention was to ensure that all proposed measures are compatible with Romania’s macroeconomic framework and contribute to sustainable economic development over the medium and long term.

The economic recovery package is structured around two major pillars. The first focuses on reshaping existing state aid schemes through the launch of seven dedicated programmes. These programmes are intended to support sectors viewed as strategic for the Romanian economy, including mineral resources and critical raw materials, research and development, new technologies, and the defence industry.

According to the PNL, the aim of these measures is to stimulate investment, encourage innovation, and strengthen domestic production capacity in areas considered essential for economic resilience and competitiveness.

The party did not disclose the budgetary allocations or timelines for the individual programmes.

The second pillar of the recovery package has a broad fiscal component, targeting microenterprises as well as the wider business environment. The PNL said these measures are designed to provide support across the economy, but did not provide further details on the specific fiscal instruments under consideration.

The party said the recovery package is still being finalised and that additional information will be communicated once the measures are formally adopted.

The announcement comes as the government seeks to balance efforts to revive economic growth with the need to maintain fiscal discipline, amid ongoing pressures related to budget consolidation and an uncertain external economic environment.

