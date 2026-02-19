Romanian PM wants to raise retirement age to standard level for all sectors of activity

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan declared on Wednesday, February 18, that the government wants to increase the retirement age for employees in defence, public order, and national security after the Constitutional Court (CCR) upheld as constitutional the law regulating magistrates' retirement regime. A bill in this regard would be drafted in March, PM Bolojan announced, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

The prime minister stated that, if the retirement age for these categories is not increased, "we will be in a situation where in the coming years there will be no one to replace those who will retire", citing the difference between the older generations and those coming later.

Social Democrat (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu expressed support for such an idea, in principle, while still highlighting the case of some special categories involved in combat actions, according to Digi24.

Asked which categories would be targeted, PM Bolojan indicated "employees belonging to the Ministry of Interior, the defence area, the area of ​​public order and national security."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)