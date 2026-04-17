From Play to Performance: How the International School of Bucharest Primary School Builds Confident, Capable Learners

Partner Content

At the International School of Bucharest (ISB), Primary School education is designed as a clear journey—from early exploration to confident performance. Rooted in the belief that children thrive when learning is purposeful, inclusive, and matched to their stage of development, ISB supports every pupil step by step as they build knowledge, confidence, character, and independence. Beginning in the Early Years Foundation Stage, children learn through play-based, language-rich experiences that develop early phonics, number sense, problem-solving, and communication skills. As they move through Primary School, learning becomes more structured while remaining engaging, creative, and responsive. A rich blend of reading, multilingual learning, the arts, sport, wellbeing, and leadership opportunities ensures that every child is supported to grow academically, socially, and personally—developing into a confident, capable learner ready for the next stage.

From Foundations to Fluency: Personalised Learning That Builds Every Child’s Confidence



In Key Stage 1 (Years 1 and 2) and Key Stage 2 (Years 3–6), teaching at ISB is carefully adapted because no two learners are the same. Phonics streaming in Lower Primary secures strong literacy foundations, while EAL provision supports pupils through both targeted intervention and strong classroom practice within a multilingual setting. SEND provision (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) ensures access to high-quality teaching and appropriate support for all learners. Lessons are structured to challenge pupils while also providing clear scaffolding through live feedback, visual support, flexible grouping, and purposeful talk. Teachers use formative assessments, end-of-unit checks, and GL standardised data to personalise learning pathways and plan interventions. This same commitment to quality extends beyond the core classroom. Reading is cultivated through phonics, shared stories, independent reading, and a well-stocked library. Language learning includes Romanian, French, Spanish, Turkish, Arabic, and Chinese. Creative experiences in music, art, and performance help pupils build confidence, resilience, and self-expression.



From Exploration to Innovation: How Technology and STEAM Develop Creative Thinkers



Technology at ISB Primary School is used with purpose. In the Early Years and Lower Primary, pupils build confidence with devices and develop simple computational thinking. As they progress, they move into coding, game creation, data collection, and analysis, using technology as a tool for problem-solving and creativity. iPads support research, presentations, and creative outcomes, while the computer lab provides pupils access to iMacs, Mac minis, Bee-Bots, and specialist software. Opportunities such as 3D printing clubs allow interested learners to explore design and engineering more deeply. This STEAM approach develops logical thinking, creativity, and digital responsibility, while ensuring content remains age-appropriate and meaningful.



From Understanding to Mastery: Building Confidence Step by Step



Mathematics teaching at ISB is designed to build confidence, understanding, and curiosity. Using the White Rose Maths curriculum, pupils move from concrete and visual representations towards more abstract reasoning, helping them develop secure conceptual understanding. Practical tasks, investigations, and discussions are central to lessons, and pupils are encouraged to explain, justify, and deepen their thinking. For those ready for additional stretch, competitions such as Maths Without Borders, the Primary Maths Challenge, and Noetic provide both challenge and motivation, while weekly tutoring with Secondary colleagues supports high-attaining pupils in Upper Primary.



Mathematics at ISB is not only about performance; it is about developing confident thinkers who approach problem-solving with resilience and enjoyment.



Across the Primary School, this academic focus sits alongside strong pastoral care, our H.E.R.O. values (Honesty, Empathy, Responsibility, and Open-mindedness), physical development, enrichment, and leadership opportunities that help children grow into capable, compassionate learners.



At ISB, flourishing is not left to chance; it is built intentionally through high expectations, inclusive support, and a curriculum that grows with the child.



*This is partner content by Joseph Edge, Head of Academics – Primary School.