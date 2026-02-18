Business

Pinum opens wooden door and window factory in Romania

18 February 2026

Pinum, a Romanian door and window manufacturer part of the Nusco group controlled by Italian entrepreneurs, is opening a new factory in Romania this year, an investment of EUR 14 million, according to Economica.net.

The new Pinum factory in Moara Vlăsiei doubles the company's production capacity and integrates sustainable solutions, including solar panels for energy supply. The 20,000 sqm factory was built on a six-hectare plot of land.

Pinum will open a 1,200 sqm showroom in Pipera this year, which will become the company's largest exhibition space.

The company also estimates a considerable growth of the franchise network during this year. To date, the Pinum network includes 16 franchise showrooms and 3 own units, undergoing an accelerated development process, and the interest in franchising is growing in the regions of Moldova, Transylvania, and the western part of the country.

Pinum Doors & Windows, part of the Nusco group, has been active in Romania since 1992 and is one of the largest manufacturers and traders of doors, windows, and parquet locally. Pinum Doors & Windows has over 20 showrooms in Romania.

(Photo source: Pinum)

