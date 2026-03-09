Petre Stoian appointed CEO of Simtel Team in Romania

Simtel (BVB: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and one of the leading national players in the renewable energy sector, announced the appointment of Petre Stoian as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Simtel Team SA. This is the group’s main company responsible for engineering, design, and execution of energy projects (EPC).

“In the context of the accelerated expansion of the Simtel Group’s activities and the diversification of its business lines, this organizational development aims to strengthen the operational management of Simtel Team, while Mihai Tudor continues in his role as CEO of Simtel Group, focusing on coordinating the growth strategy, new investments, and the portfolio of companies within the group,” said Iulian Nedea, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Simtel.

Petre Stoian has more than 18 years of experience in the energy sector, having held top management positions in companies such as Enel, Delgaz Grid, and Electrocons Group, where he coordinated large teams and major investment projects, the company said.

He graduated from Politehnica University of Timișoara - Faculty of Energy Engineering, holds a master’s degree in Energy Engineering, and an MBA from the Bucharest Business School. His professional background also includes international executive programs at ESMT Berlin and Duke University, as well as ANRE certifications.

“The energy sector is going through a period of accelerated transformation, and the development of the infrastructure required for the production and integration of renewable energy is becoming a strategic priority in both Europe and Romania. Simtel has a solid position in this field and a team with relevant experience in implementing energy projects, and my objective is to continue strengthening this activity and contribute to the development of modern and efficient energy infrastructure projects,” stated Petre Stoian, CEO of Simtel Team.

(Photo source: the company)