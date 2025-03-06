Online petition supports presidential candidacy of Romanian acting president Ilie Bolojan

Without an explicit source, an online petition was launched for the presidential candidacy of acting president Ilie Bolojan. Launched by the user "Ilie," the petition was signed by 4,258 on the first day, G4media.ro reported.

The author of the petition seems to come from among the ruling coalition, as it argues against the ruling alliance's candidate, Crin Antonescu, and sees Ilie Bolojan as a replacement – and not as an independent candidate.

Ilie Bolojan, until recently a regional leader of the Liberal party (PNL), which is part of the ruling coalition, has pulled out of the party when taking over as acting president.

The motion's author claims that Bolojan has demonstrated discipline, efficiency, and concrete actions during the three weeks since he took over as acting president.

"Ilie Bolojan doesn't just promise, he delivers! Romania cannot afford another weak president. Crin Antonescu cannot win, and PSD is playing by its own interests. If we want a well-managed European country, we need a president who unites and builds. Sign for Ilie Bolojan as the sole candidate! Romania needs a leader of deeds, not words!" the petition reads.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)