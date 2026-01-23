Penny says Romania remains strategic market, plans EUR 3 bln investments in 10 years

Discount store chain Penny sees the Romanian market as a "strategic" one and is moving forward with development, targeting investments of EUR 3 billion locally in the next decade (starting in 2025), according to Ziarul Financiar.

Penny Romania, part of German group Rewe, reported its turnover rose by over 10% y/y to RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion) in 2025 – marking the steepest advance among Rewe group's divisions.

In 2025, the company had an investment budget of approximately EUR 150 million, mainly used to expand the network with 40 new stores, complete the logistics centre in Mihăileşti, as well as modernise operations, digitalise, and sustainability projects, said Daniel Gross, CEO of the retailer's local operations.

The company, active in the discount segment, has 460 stores domestically and wants to reach the threshold of 1,000 units. The retailer also plans to expand its logistics network to six regional centres, which will support the accelerated growth of the business.

(Photo source: Penny)