Romanian online commerce grows to EUR 11 bln by 2024. Paysera launches flexible, card-based online payment processing solution together with OpenBanking processing

Romanian online commerce reached EUR 10.6 bln last year and will grow by 10% this year, according to ARMO . But the increase in the volume of electronic transactions means online shops need to adopt fast, flexible and secure ways to accept and make payments. Paysera is supporting them by launching a complete solution that integrates bank card processing and payment initiation services in a single platform.

"We are delighted to launch this new complete online payment processing solution in Romania. By combining card processing with the payment initiation service, we offer merchants maximum flexibility and customers a fast and secure payment experience. We want to contribute to the digitalization of payments in Romania and support the development of e-commerce", said Daniel Turbatu, CEO Paysera Romania.

The solution launched by the company includes both traditional bank card processing and Payment Initiation Service (PIS) based on Open Banking technology. Paysera's new service offers merchants a simple and fast way to accept payments from customers, regardless of the method they choose. The processed transactions are settled directly into the merchant's Paysera Business account, which is also offers a number of free transactions in RON and SEPA EURO, which ensures reduced operating costs.

In addition to processing bank card transactions through Google Pay and Apple Pay services, Paysera's solution integrates several major banks in Romania into SIP. This allows customers to make payments directly from their mobile phone without having to enter card details.

The new solution targets not only online shops but also event organizers active in Romania. They can now use Paysera Tickets, the company's ticketing platform, to accept both card and SIP payments to provide a fast and flexible ticket buying experience.

About Paysera

Paysera is an electronic payment institution licensed by the Central Bank of Lithuania, offering a wide range of financial services for individuals and businesses. With a significant presence in Europe, Paysera is one of the largest European providers of online financial services, recognized for its innovation and simple and efficient solutions.

