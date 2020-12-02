Romanian Parliament scheduled to vote new Orban cabinet on February 24

The joint permanent bureaus of the Romanian Parliament’s two chambers decided on Tuesday, February 11, the schedule for the appointment of the second cabinet led by prime minister designate Ludovic Orban (the would-be Orban 2 Government).

The hearings of the ministers in the specialty committees will take place on February 17, 18 and 19, and the plenary vote - on February 24, at 16:00, local G4media.ro reported.

These are the longest delays allowed by the regulations. Reportedly, the Social Democrats, who control the legislative process given their majority in the Parliament’s permanent bureaus, will delay as much as possible the appointment of a new Government - although some of the Social Democrat leaders are increasingly adhering to the early elections scenario promoted by president Klaus Iohannis and the National Liberal Party (PNL).

According to the regulatory provisions, the permanent bureaus should establish the date of the joint meeting for voting a prime minister’s program no later than 15 days after receiving the document and the Government list. Prime minister designate Ludovic Orban submitted to Parliament the list of his new cabinet, which includes the same ministers as in the previous Government, as well as the updated government program, on Monday, February 10.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)